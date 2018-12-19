Passion drives this East London barber

Despite the lack of hair-dressing and barber academies in Buffalo City Metro, East Londoner Jeremy Leslie has not deferred his dream of qualifying as an accredited barber and now runs his own barber shop, Dapper & Steez, which recently opened in Berea. Leslie said he was forced to look for options outside the province to learn the ins and outs of being a barber while harnessing a skill as he pursued his desire to make people look good.