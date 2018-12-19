R1.7bn plan for massive EC vehicle dealer hub
ECDC proposal will make it easier to access the motor trade
An automotive motor dealership hub valued at almost R1.7bn has been punted for the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.