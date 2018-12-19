Twitter a 'toxic place' for women - Amnesty International

Twitter is a toxic place for women, according to Amnesty International's Troll Patrol report.



Amnesty International used crowd-sourcing, data science and machine learning to measure the level of violence and abuse aimed at women on Twitter between 2017 and 2018.



Millions of tweets received by 778 female journalists, activists, parliamentarians, bloggers and writers across the UK and USA were surveyed.

The research found that 1.1-million tweets directed at the 778 women during the year were abusive - meaning that 7.1% of tweets sent to the women in the study were considered problematic.