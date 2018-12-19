Winner of R46m Lotto jackpot wants to go back to school
She may never need to apply for another job, or reveal in a job application that her highest qualification is grade 7, but a Rustenburg woman who recently bagged a R46m Lotto jackpot says she wants to go back to school.
The 44-year-old, who claimed her winnings at the Ithuba offices in Johannesburg this week, said after all her struggles against unemployment and failure to provide for her children, she had always blamed her lack of education.
"I went to school up to standard 5 [grade 7] only. This has also made me feel ashamed because I always attributed my poverty to my lack of education," said Norah*.
"Now that I won’t have to worry about hustling for my family’s next meal, I will focus on upgrading my education. This is something I’d like to do for myself to restore my dignity. I’d like to also look into money management training to help me to continue to handle money correctly," she added.
"The financial advice I received from Ithuba has been a really good start for me. I was able to make wise investment decisions and I am comfortable to say that this money will guard me and my family our whole lives," Norah said.
Reminiscing about her years of hardship, Norah said one of her lowest points was when she was unable to pay for her son’s matric dance.
"It has been very painful to not be able to provide my children with even their basic needs," she said.
Besides furthering her education, Norah wants to buy a big house for herself and family, away from Rustenburg.
She wants the house in an urban area.
Norah revealed that also among her priorities is giving her children the best education that money can buy.
*Not her real name