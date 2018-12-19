Winner of R46m Lotto jackpot wants to go back to school

She may never need to apply for another job, or reveal in a job application that her highest qualification is grade 7, but a Rustenburg woman who recently bagged a R46m Lotto jackpot says she wants to go back to school.

The 44-year-old, who claimed her winnings at the Ithuba offices in Johannesburg this week, said after all her struggles against unemployment and failure to provide for her children, she had always blamed her lack of education.

"I went to school up to standard 5 [grade 7] only. This has also made me feel ashamed because I always attributed my poverty to my lack of education," said Norah*.

"Now that I won’t have to worry about hustling for my family’s next meal, I will focus on upgrading my education. This is something I’d like to do for myself to restore my dignity. I’d like to also look into money management training to help me to continue to handle money correctly," she added.