Almost 800 dead on SA roads in just 18 days

The minister noted that although the Northern Cape had the fewest road deaths, the province had the highest percentage increase of 71%, followed by Free State with 53% and KwaZulu-Natal with 46%.

A total of 34 minibus vehicles have been involved in fatal collisions since the start of the festive season, while 44 trucks were involved in deadly collisions.

"I have been extremely concerned about the high number of public and freight transport vehicles involved in fatal crashes so far in the festive season. When these vehicles get involved in crashes, the number of fatalities increases phenomenally," Nzimande said.

The minister said the vehicles were involved in single-vehicle overturning, head-on and head-to-rear collisions — which he said suggested that drivers were unable to control the vehicles due to fatigue and the vehicles veered on to oncoming traffic, or they were unable to stop the vehicles in time because of high speed.

Most crashes took place on a Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 7pm and 8pm and between 10pm and 11pm.