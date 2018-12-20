News

Close encounters with penguin peckers earn Patrick a PhD

By Dave Chambers - 20 December 2018
Patrick Mafunda describes the encounters with African penguins that earned him a doctorate in medical biosciences.
Patrick Mafunda describes the encounters with African penguins that earned him a doctorate in medical biosciences.
Image: University of the Western Cape

Masturbating a jackass involves lots of pinching, screaming and biting, according to a University of the Western Cape (UWC) graduate.

But Patrick Siyambulela Mafunda said it was all worthwhile, and not only because it helped to earn him a doctorate in medical biosciences.

Mafunda hopes his investigation of the African penguin’s reproductive biology will help to save the endangered species.

An African penguin examines its nether regions at Boulders beach near Simon's Town in the Western Cape.
An African penguin examines its nether regions at Boulders beach near Simon's Town in the Western Cape.
Image: Esa Alexander

"If we don’t come up with good plans to conserve these animals, they’ll be extinct soon," he said. "While there have been a lot of conservation studies done on the species, there haven’t been any on its reproductive biology. We need to understand that if we’re going to help preserve the species."

Penguins are believed to stimulate their genitals against rocks and by sliding on ice, and Mafunda found he could induce ejaculation by massaging their abdomens.

He used birds at the Two Oceans Aquarium and the SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, first investigating and describing their testes and ovaries.

Then he studied the quality and physiology of their sperm, including pilot studies on sperm cryopreservation for future insemination — all of which involved collection difficulties as well as long hours in the lab.

Finally, hormonal profiles for the main reproductive steroids were established using monthly blood samples, and Mafunda gathered fresh faecal samples.

"There was so little information available for the African penguin for so long," he said. "It is a great honour for me to say that we have managed to provide such information, which has also opened other areas of further research."

Because African penguins are endangered, ethics clearance was time-consuming, and he also faced a "girlfriend" issue: when male penguins breed they reject human handlers, halting sperm collection.

Patrick Mafunda at his University of the Western Cape graduation ceremony.
Patrick Mafunda at his University of the Western Cape graduation ceremony.
Image: University of the Western Cape

Campus closures during Fees Must Fall protests also caused Mafunda problems, because semen had to be collected then analysed in a UWC lab on the same day.

"For two years, Fees Must Fall action would occur at the same time as the penguin breeding season, making it very difficult to get my work done," he said.

Mafunda’s research culminated with the development of a cryopreservation technique for African penguins’ sperm.

"That will play a big role in trying to come up with technologies that can assist in the preservation of this bird," he said.

Mafunda, from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, now hopes to develop an in-vitro fertilisation technique for the species.

"I’ve developed a bond with and an affinity for penguins. I’d love to continue this work."

WATCH | Cool South African inventions that owned 2018

From bricks and fertiliser made of urine to Africa's first private satellite, South Africans have made headlines across the globe for their recent ...
News
2 days ago

Varsities ‘not happy’ with smaller fee increase

Social justice must happen, but universities must still run, say vice-chancellors
News
8 days ago

She was orphaned at 16, now has a PhD in neuroscience

After her parents died of Aids she beat the odds to put herself and her sisters through school
News
10 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Durban lifeguard caught running jet ski into beach rocks
Designers showcase at Buyel'Ekhaya Fashion Show
X