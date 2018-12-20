Court orders police to stop promotions of former MK vets

The promotion of hundreds of former Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) and Azanian People's Liberation Army (Apla) members to senior ranks within the police has been temporarily halted by the Pretoria High Court after an urgent court application.

Solidarity launched its application in November after it earlier forced police, through another court application, to release documents identifying 601 members who were to be promoted as part of the SAPS Non-Statutory Force [NSF] re-ranking project.

Solidarity says the re-ranking process is expected to cost the taxpayer an estimated R700m. Some of those earmarked for promotion would be catapulted by five ranks, according to Solidarity.

Among those identified for promotion were officers who were either dead or who had retired, been fired or who had retired after receiving golden handshakes. While the promotions are said to be based on experience members gained while serving in MK or Apla, dozens of those earmarked would have been younger than 14 at the time they were meant to have been fighting apartheid forces.