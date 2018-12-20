Insurers don't have to 'prove' a driver was drunk to reject an accident claim

Here’s a sobering thought as the festive season kicks into overdrive — insurance companies reject a huge percentage of car accident claims on the grounds that the driver was drunk.

And they don’t need a positive test to do it.

The office of the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) has in the past few days warned motorists that while in criminal cases the state had to prove beyond reasonable doubt that a person was indeed driving under the influence, with insurance claims, insurers don’t have to depend on the results of a blood test or breathalyser.

"It is sufficient to produce circumstantial evidence to demonstrate that the driver was under the influence of alcohol … such as statements by police or emergency-service personnel at the scene of the accident, doctors or nurses who attended to a driver who was admitted to hospital, eye witnesses who were able to observe the driver’s demeanour, witnesses who can account for the driver’s whereabouts prior to the collision and who can attest to whether he or she consumed alcohol, security or video footage from restaurants or bars," OSTI said.