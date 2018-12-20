Prosecute Fikile Mbalula over Dubai holiday or we will: AfriForum to NPA
AfriForum says it will privately prosecute former minister Fikile Mbalula in connection with his holiday in Dubai if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decides not to.
The lobby group welcomed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s finding on Wednesday that the 2016 family holiday was paid for by Sedgars Sports and that this constituted a conflict of interest.
Mkhwebane also found that the then minister had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code.
The case was referred to the NPA to investigate whether the trip was funded via the proceeds of money-laundering.
"AfriForum will monitor the process and should the NPA fail to do its job and not prosecute of their own accord, advocate Gerrie Nel and our private prosecution unit will privately prosecute Mbalula to ensure that justice prevails," said Monique Taute, head of the lobby group’s anticorruption unit.
Mkhwebane on Wednesday afternoon found that Mbalula had gone to Dubai without first paying for the trip, and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost.
She said this was "very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion".