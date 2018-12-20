Prosecute Fikile Mbalula over Dubai holiday or we will: AfriForum to NPA

AfriForum says it will privately prosecute former minister Fikile Mbalula in connection with his holiday in Dubai if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decides not to.

The lobby group welcomed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s finding on Wednesday that the 2016 family holiday was paid for by Sedgars Sports and that this constituted a conflict of interest.

Mkhwebane also found that the then minister had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code.

The case was referred to the NPA to investigate whether the trip was funded via the proceeds of money-laundering.