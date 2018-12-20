‘She turned a blind eye’ - Baby Daniel’s mom convicted of neglect, boyfriend of murder

The mother of a toddler who was abused by her boyfriend caused her child's death by keeping quiet about the abuse, the South Gauteng High Court has found.

"Her silence caused the death of her son," acting judge Collin Matshitse said on Thursday as he convicted the boy's mother and her boyfriend.

The couple was accused of beating the three-year-old and burning him with boiling water, ultimately leading to the boy's death. They are not being named to protect the identity of the woman’s other children.

The child had become known as "Baby Daniel" in the media, and was referred to as "Baby R" in Matshitse’s judgment.

Matshitse found the boy's mother guilty on two counts of child neglect, while her boyfriend – who is not the child’s father - was found guilty of child abuse, child neglect and murder. Matshitse said the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court found that the mother had caused the toddler's death by keeping quiet despite knowing her boyfriend was abusing the child.

"Accused 1 [the mother] was constantly living in fear of Accused 2 [the boyfriend]. There is a strong possibility that she knew what Accused 2 did to the child and her being afraid of losing her other children, became party to the abuse," the court found.

"Baby R was abused during his lifetime. R was constantly being assaulted and it's Accused 2 [the boyfriend] who inflicted those injuries. Accused 1 [the mother] was aware of the abuse. She turned a blind eye. She should have foreseen what was happening," Matshitse said.