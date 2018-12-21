Beware! Drunk drivers to be jailed without blood test

He said accidents involving fatigue were especially prevalent in drivers of large vehicles and those transporting groups of passengers.

The minister said although only a few vehicles were involved in these crashes, they were more lethal because they involved more people.

The report revealed 44 trucks and 34 taxis were involved in fatal collisions in the 18-day period.

Nzimande proposed taxi operators should consider using two drivers per vehicle to reduce crashes caused by fatigue.

He said a message needed to be sent to drivers that the department would not tolerate errant drivers as “they are killing people”.

He said breathalyser readings taken on the spot would be used in evidence against drunk drivers in court. “We will not wait for blood tests. This is exploited by the rich who use powerful lawyers to get out of jail.”

Nzimande had asked for an urgent meeting with the department of justice and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure serious cases involving violations of traffic law were prosecuted expeditiously to send a strong message to road users.

He also proposed an engagement with the department of trade and industry to review the trading hours of taverns and restaurants that sell liquor. “We believe the 2am cutoff time encourages binge drinking and increases the risk of road traffic crashes in the early hours of the morning.”