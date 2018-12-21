Electricity woes hit clinics
Patient dies as oxygen unable to be administered due to lack of power
Three clinics in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) have been so badly affected by izinyoka (illegal electricity connections) that a patient recently died when the clinic could not administer oxygen with the powerless oxygen machine.
