Former Sars boss Tom Moyane is not giving up the marathon battle to get his job back.

On Thursday‚ December 20 2018‚ Moyane filed court papers to return to the Constitutional Court after he was denied‚ in November 2018‚ direct access to the court to raise his unhappiness with processes against him.

The application for leave to appeal was against a recent high court judgment – that dismissed his attempts unceremoniously – in which he sought to have his dismissal overturned and stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from appointing a permanent replacement. He also sought to prevent retired judge Robert Nugent from releasing a final report on the state of the tax agency.

The judgment by judge Hans Fabricius opened the way for Ramaphosa to appoint a new commissioner‚ which was said to be imminent.

Moyane has now asked the court to directly hear the appeal application‚ instead of appealing first to a full bench in the high court and‚ after that‚ petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

As part of the reasons cited in his affidavit for not going the traditional route of appeal‚ Moyane argued that the matter deserved urgent and final determination‚ that there was only nine months left of his five-year contract and that it involved multiple and complex constitutional issues‚ as well as “human dignity and ubuntu”.

The imminent appointment of his successor‚ who would be tasked with building the agency from the ground up and restoring crucial units‚ as well as its integrity‚ was also cited as a reason for a hearing being expedited.

Moyane was axed by Ramaphosa on November 1 2018 after months of back and forth‚ with the embattled former tax boss fighting the disciplinary process against him‚ as well as the Sars commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of a roughly R100bn hole in revenue collection over the past four years‚ which happened under his watch.

BusinessLIVE





Source: TMG Digital.