Alleged gang member linked to several killings nabbed

The Western Cape’s recently established Anti Gang Unit has arrested an alleged gang member whom it says allegedly terrorised communities living on the Cape Flats and has been linked to several killings.

“In a protracted investigation, members of the Anti Gang Unit detective team pounced on an estate in Paarl last night and arrested a 26-year-old alleged gang member for a series of serious violent crimes, some dating back to a year ago,” said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

He said at this stage of the investigation, the suspect, whom police referred to as a "most sought after gang member", could be linked to nine murders and 12 attempted murders, among other serious crimes, including assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, house breaking with the intent to kill, intimidation and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.