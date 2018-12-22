Ex-trufm boss fights for reinstatement

Axed trufm station manager Thobeka Buswana is embroiled in a bitter fight with the SABC to get her job back at the Bhisho youth radio station. The Duncan Village-born Buswana has taken the public broadcaster to the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over unfair dismissal. The CCMA fight comes seven weeks after Buswana was fired by acting SABC Eastern Cape general manager Phumzile Mnci for misconduct on October 26.