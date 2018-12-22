Komani water restrictions to continue
Hopes of 18,463 Komani households having unrestricted water supply this festive season have dried up along with work at the site of the multimillion-rand Xonxa bulk water transfer. The project, which will bring water from the Xonxa Dam in Cacadu to Komani, is 95% complete, yet still far from finished.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.