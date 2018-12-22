Speed humps driving PSJ public up the wall

‘Illegal’ calming measures having opposite effect say business operators

Scores of apparently illegal and mostly unmarked speed humps, some up to almost halfa-metre high, and only a metre wide are driving tourism operators in the Port St Johns’ area into a rage. Vehicles are being severely battered by the humps on the R61 road, from Magusheni to the coastal village, said Pat Goss, chairman of Umngazi River Bungalows.