Claim that police commissioner Khehla Sitole said ‘whites brought crime to SA’ not true, says SAPS

The South African Police Service has slammed what it described as a fake news story on social media quoting national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole as saying “white people brought crime to South Africa” among other alleged quotes.

“The SAPS can state categorically that the utterances attributed to the National Commissioner are untrue,” the SAPS said in a statement.

“These utterances are clearly aimed at portraying the National Commissioner in a negative light as well as to undermine excellent collaboration between the SAPS and community toward the fight against crime. These continuous fake news postings should be condemned in the strongest possible way,” the SAPS added.

It urged social media users to “carefully consider the truthfulness of information before they decide to share it with other social media users”.

“The SAPS calls on all who have published, seen or received the false news article, to ignore it and to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information.”