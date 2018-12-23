New political party vows to change law to give dads a say in abortions

“It cannot be that a father must take full responsibility when a child is born and mostly taken to the maintenance court while they do not have a say in whether or not the child must be aborted or kept,” he told TimesLIVE.

Masoana said the constitution did not recognise the roles of fathers entirely.

Commenting on the recent signing of the Labour Laws Amendment Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which entitled working fathers to 10 days' paternity leave, Masoana said it was an insult to fathers.

“There is nothing to celebrate there, what a father can do in 10 days. We are constantly advocating for 50/50 [equality] between men and women, why can’t men have the same three months as women,” he said.

In terms of the act, an employee who is a parent not covered by maternity leave will be entitled to 10 consecutive days’ parental leave when their child is born or when an adoption order is granted.