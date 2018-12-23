SA fugitive Dirk Prinsloo boasts about being 'a free man' - report

Dirk Prinsloo, a South African fugitive living in Belarus in eastern Europe who was arrested on sex charges here in 2002 alongside his then girlfriend Cezanne "Barbie" Visser, has told Rapport newspaper how he is free man now.

Prinsloo is being sought by South African authorities after he was freed from a Belarus prison after being jailed for robbing a bank there in 2010. He fled to Belarus to avoid facing sex charges in SA.

Rapport newspaper phoned him on his cellphone in Belarus last week, where he told the journalist he wanted to put an interview "on ice" for now.

He did however say he was a "free man who can walk around freely".