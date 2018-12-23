Teen back home after Chinese prison ordeal

Tristan-Lee behind bars for months after school supplied wrong visa

There were tears of joy at the East London Airport when Tristan-Lee Niemand, who was detained in China for being in the country on the wrong visa, arrived home on Saturday. The 19-year-old, who spent 35 days in a Chinese prison, said it only dawned on her that she was being jailed when she was taken to a place with high walls, and stripped of her shoelaces.