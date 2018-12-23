Three-year-old boy killed in horrific crash in Mpumalanga

News

Two people were killed in an accident in Eloff, Mpumalanga, on Sunday morning
Two people, including a child, were killed and five others injured in a head-on crash between a car and a bakkie in Eloff, Mpumalanga, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

"When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that a boy, believed to be three years old, was in a critical condition," said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

"Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the boy was later declared dead on the scene."

A woman was also declared dead on the scene while five other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande last week said there had already been 767 road deaths from December 1 to December 18.

The Sunday Times reported that traffic authorities were considering radical new regulations to try to curb road deaths, including retesting motorists every five years when they renew their drivers' licences.

