No deaths in school’s 15 years’ existence
Traumatised by his older brother being abused and tortured – and almost dying – 18-year-old Asanda Baba vowed never to go to initiation school.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.