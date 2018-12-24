News

Young bakers bring in the dough

New bakery enjoys quick rise to success after trio seizes a business gap

By Ziyanda Zweni - 24 December 2018

A group of young people from Mthatha, who seized a gap in the bakery business baking bread and delivering it to clients’ doorsteps, are encouraging young people to get out of their comfort zones and follow their dreams.

