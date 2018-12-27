Beach cleaners go AWOL, 'fire themselves' in Port Elizabeth

Only 14 out of 200 temporary workers turned up for duty to clean Port Elizabeth’s beaches at the start of the festive season.

The 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) recruits were hired to ensure the city’s beachfront was spotless for the influx of holidaymakers.

This as the municipality’s permanent staff have, over the years, either taken annual leave or not pitched up for work during the summer season.

But a day after the annual opening-of-season event at Hobie Beach on December 16 – where thousands of revellers packed the beach for the fireworks display and performances by popular DJs Prince Kaybee and Superman – only four temporary workers turned up at the southern beaches to clean up the mess, and a total of 10 turned up at the Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay and Brighton beaches.