Komani SPCA desperate for a helping hand

The Komani SPCA is struggling to make ends meet and is in desperate need of support to keep their doors open. The problems at the SPCA started about nine months ago when Enoch Mgijima local municipality stopped subsidising them. Komani SPCA manager Chissano Sana said they needed locals to volunteer to help at the kennels and for any donations to help ease the burden.