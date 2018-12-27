Mthatha to recapture buildings
Plans are afoot to recapture the city of Mthatha from a syndicate that has hijacked more than 100 buildings. Government was alerted by the Mthatha Civil Society Forum in October to the hijacking of the buildings, which include a hotel and warehouses. Now a multi-discipline task team comprising of crime intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and King Sabata Dalindyebo officials, has been established to recapture the buildings.
