No end to holiday deaths on EC roads
152 recorded to have died on province’s roads between December 1-24
A total of 152 people died on Eastern Cape roads from December 1 to 24. Authorities have identified alcohol and reckless driving as major contributors to the carnage. Provincial transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said on Wednesday that the deaths were as a result of 104 fatal motor vehicle crashes on the province’s roads during the month.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.