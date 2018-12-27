No end to holiday deaths on EC roads

152 recorded to have died on province’s roads between December 1-24

A total of 152 people died on Eastern Cape roads from December 1 to 24. Authorities have identified alcohol and reckless driving as major contributors to the carnage. Provincial transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said on Wednesday that the deaths were as a result of 104 fatal motor vehicle crashes on the province’s roads during the month.