NPOs finally receive funding
Payment delays slammed as certain organisations still wait for subsidies
The department of social development has finally paid some of the NPOs that had not received their subsidies for the past three months. Convener of the Eastern Cape NPO Provincial Forum, Vuyiswa Duma-Maphumulo, confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that most of the NPOs had received their funding, but not all of them.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.