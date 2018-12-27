Salary squeeze for Steve Biko workers

COO cites late payments and global grant cuts as staff take costly loans

PREMIUM

More than 50 employees at the Steve Biko Foundation and Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg had a bleak Christmas without their December salaries. The workers, employed at the centre’s restaurant, cinema, library and museum, continued reporting for duty despite the non-payment. The workers, who asked not to be name for fear of losing their jobs, said they were supposed to have been paid by December 19.