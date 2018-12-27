Schafli Road havoc for motorists

PREMIUM

Schafli Road, between Crossways Village and the N2 past Chintsa East, reaps a rich harvest of up to 500 damaged tyres a month, thanks to massive potholes. “We get a minimum of 20 punctures a day, and plenty of those are beyond repair, resulting in a new tyre, possibly a smashed wheel, definitely alignment hassles, and possibly a lot worse if it results in an accident,” said Carl Mauer of GT Tyres at Crossways Village.