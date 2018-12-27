Young man drowns at Kidd’s Beach

Latest incident brings total number of BCM drownings to eight

A 23-year-old man drowned at Kidd’s Beach on Christmas Day while swimming with friends. East London police spokesperson captain Hazel Mqala said the incident took place at 5pm. Mqala said the man was spotted by community members sticking his hands up in the air while being swept away by a strong rip current.