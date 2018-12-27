News

Young man drowns at Kidd’s Beach

Latest incident brings total number of BCM drownings to eight

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 27 December 2018

A 23-year-old man drowned at Kidd’s Beach on Christmas Day while swimming with friends. East London police spokesperson captain Hazel Mqala said the incident took place at 5pm. Mqala said the man was spotted by community members sticking his hands up in the air while being swept away by a strong rip current.

