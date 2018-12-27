Young man drowns at Kidd’s Beach
Latest incident brings total number of BCM drownings to eight
A 23-year-old man drowned at Kidd’s Beach on Christmas Day while swimming with friends. East London police spokesperson captain Hazel Mqala said the incident took place at 5pm. Mqala said the man was spotted by community members sticking his hands up in the air while being swept away by a strong rip current.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.