News

DRC opposition leader Martin Fayulu takes clear lead ahead of Sunday's election

By Reuters - 28 December 2018
Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu waves to supporters as he campaigns in Goma, North Kivu, in the DRC, on December 6 2018.
Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu waves to supporters as he campaigns in Goma, North Kivu, in the DRC, on December 6 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Samuel Mambo

Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu has become the clear favourite to win Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) long-delayed election on Sunday, with the government-backed candidate trailing in third place, according to a new poll.

Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, was little known when he was picked as the joint candidate of an opposition coalition in November, but extensive campaigning, including in Ebola-hit eastern regions, has since boosted his profile.

The latest election poll by a New York-based research group showed Fayulu leapfrogging from third place in October to the top spot with 44% support. He was ahead of the former frontrunner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, on 23%, and the ruling party's Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary on 18%.

"The polls reveal an electorate eager for change. A large majority supports the opposition," Congo Research Group (CRG), which commissioned the polling on which the survey was based, said in a statement.

"Fayulu ... is the clear favourite to win elections if they are free and fair," it said in a statement.

The opposition has repeatedly expressed concern over the authorities' handling of the election, meant to bring about the first democratic transition of power in the vast, mineral-rich central African country. 

Congo fire destroys thousands of voting machines for presidential election

A fire overnight at a warehouse in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, has destroyed thousands of voting machines and ballot boxes that were due to be used in ...
News
15 days ago

Congo to postpone Sunday's presidential vote - candidate

Democratic Republic of Congo's election board has told participants in Sunday's presidential vote it cannot organize the ballot on time, one of the ...
News
7 days ago

Congo election campaigning stopped in Kinshasa

The governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) capital Kinshasa on Wednesday ordered a halt to campaigning in the city ahead of Sunday's ...
News
8 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X