Lightning strike kills two

Twister leaves one seriously injured and dozens homeless in Ngqamakhwe

Two people were killed by lightning and one severely injured, while dozens were left homeless when a tornado tore through two Eastern Cape villages on Thursday. The twister is believed to have started at Matolweni village, in Ngqamakhwe, Butterworth, just after 2pm, before destroying four homes in nearby Mekeni village.