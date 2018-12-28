Mthatha pool opens again
Public flock to swimming venue after upgrade and re-opening of facility
Recent renovations to Mthatha’s only public swimming pool have turned the facility into an attraction again, drawing dozens of children to the venue every day since the start of the summer season.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.