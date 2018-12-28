Relative of Elliotdale teen charged

PREMIUM

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Christmas Day murder of an 18-year-old young woman in Elliotdale. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the swift arrest on Wednesday at about 7pm in Elliotdale. On Thursday the Daily Dispatch reported the gruesome murder of the teen, who is believed to be related to the suspect.