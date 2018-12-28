WATCH | Brazen shoplifter tries out make-up while robbing store

Maybe she just wanted to look good for the CCTV cameras in the store.

Video footage has emerged of a woman breaking into a store and shoplifting, but not leaving before trying on some make-up at the checkout counter.

The footage shows the woman squeezing between a gap in the doors and rummaging around the counter. She quickly finds what she's looking for - a wad of cash - and pockets it. She then finds the make-up and, seemingly in no rush to make her escape, starts putting it on.

Once she's happy with the work she's done on her face, she casually leaves the store.