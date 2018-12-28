News

WATCH | Brazen shoplifter tries out make-up while robbing store

By timeslive - 28 December 2018

Maybe she just wanted to look good for the CCTV cameras in the store.

Video footage has emerged of a woman breaking into a store and shoplifting, but not leaving before trying on some make-up at the checkout counter.

The footage shows the woman squeezing between a gap in the doors and rummaging around the counter. She quickly finds what she's looking for - a wad of cash - and pockets it. She then finds the make-up and, seemingly in no rush to make her escape, starts putting it on.

Once she's happy with the work she's done on her face, she casually leaves the store.

Shoplifters add meat to their loot

First it was clothes‚ then electronic goods and baby formula. Now it is meat.more Retailers waging a battle against grocery store shoplifting are ...
News
1 year ago

Hawks clerk in shoplifting case

A member of the Hawks was arrested on Friday afternoon for shoplifting. The woman, 41, who works at the Hawks offices as a clerk near the East London ...
News
1 year ago

WATCH | Think you're safe? 5 times brazen thieves got away with it

Think you've locked your car? Or that your handbag is safe under that restaurant table? Well think again.
News
2 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X