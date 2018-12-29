Business owners take action over dry taps
Businesses in Chintsa East are taking strain as the water crisis intensifies, leaving owners with no option but to cart their own water.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.