News

Clifton beach becomes flashpoint for race clash

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE and ARON HYMAN - 30 December 2018
Demonstrators celebrate at Fourth Beach in Clifton on Friday December 28, 2018, after a sheep was slaughtered in a cleansing ceremony.
Demonstrators celebrate at Fourth Beach in Clifton on Friday December 28, 2018, after a sheep was slaughtered in a cleansing ceremony.
Image: Twitter/iGrootman

Members of the police anti-gang unit were deployed to Clifton beach after a dramatic week that revived memories of apartheid-style beach bans.

One of the unit’s commanders confiscated a firearm in the beach car park from the security company at the centre of the furore about access to the beach.

Last Sunday, private security guards sparked outrage after they illegally ordered beach-goers off Clifton’s Fourth Beach, where bungalows cost about R50m.

On Friday evening the sand was stained with the blood of a sheep whose throat was cut by protesters in a “cleansing” ceremony to exorcise the “demon of racism”.

The slaughter was the culmination of a week of growing outrage following last Sunday’s operation at Clifton by guards employed by Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), who told beach-goers to leave at 8pm.

Police refused to explain why the anti-gang unit — launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November to tackle crime in the Cape Flats — was in Clifton during Friday’s beach demonstration.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

Clifton has become a political football, says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has broken his silence on the Clifton beach furore by attacking “opportunists” trying to “drive a racial wedge in our ...
News
2 days ago

Parliament to seek answers on Clifton beach 'curfew'

Parliament’s environmental affairs committee says it will summon the City of Cape Town and a private security company to explain why people were ...
News
2 days ago

Sheep slaughtered on Clifton beach as animal rights activists protest

Pandemonium broke out on Clifton's Fourth Beach on Friday when demonstrators arrived with a sheep which they slaughtered to exorcise the "demon of ...
News
2 days ago

Protesters aim for Clifton beach as cops deny security firm 'rape' claim

The beach will be full of life for residents of the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Clifton over the weekend as #ReclaimClifton organisers hope to fill ...
News
3 days ago

Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X