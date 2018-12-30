Clifton sheep slaughterers will be charged - City of Cape Town

As the row over people told to leave Clifton Fourth Beach at sunset snowballs, the City of Cape Town will lay charges against protesters who slaughtered a sheep on the beach.

The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, told the SABC that two or three “political activists” would be charged for violating a bylaw prohibiting the slaughtering of an animal in a public space without consent.

“I think we probably received in excess of 150 complaints within the first 12 hours after the incident with people forwarding the footage, so the city can’t ignore any transgression of its bylaws,” he said.

Protest organiser Chumani Maxwele, who cut the sheep's throat in front of a handful of animal rights protesters, dismissed objections at the “cleansing” ceremony on the beach.

"Let them go and lay a complaint with the commission for cultural rights [Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights Commission] and other platforms," the Sunday Times quoted him as saying.