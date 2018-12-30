News

Economy and transformation top priority in ANC election manifesto

By QAANITAH HUNTER - 30 December 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the ANC's first rally of their election campaign.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The ANC will launch its elections campaign early in January as it tries to prevent its national support dropping below the 59% predicted in some polls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the first rally of the party’s campaign, at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, on January 8. This marks the ANC's 107th birthday.

The main election launch is scheduled to take place on January 12 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where the party manifesto will be made public.

The ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, said they were planning for 100,000 party supporters to fill the stadium and surrounding overflow areas.

He said transformation and growing the economy would top the party’s priority list.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

