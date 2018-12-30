News

Stampede leaves three dead at Prophet Bushiri's church

By TimesLIVE - 30 December 2018
A stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Pretoria church lead to the death of three congregants.
Image: Sunday World

Three women were killed and nine other people injured during a stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria on Friday night.

The SABC on Sunday quoted police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe as saying that congregants at a church service had started to push each other in a scramble to find shelter during a heavy downpour there on Friday evening.

“Our preliminary report indicates that the community assembled at the showground to attend the church service around 8pm at Hall C. According to them, when the rain started the congregation started to push each other and a stampede occurred. Unfortunately that led to three deaths and nine injuries,” Selepe said.

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church legal representative Terence Baloyi said congregants had panicked during the thunderstorm.

The deceased were reportedly taken to a funeral parlour. Police have opened an inquest for investigation.

