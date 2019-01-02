A dress code fight leads to fatal stabbing

What began as a New Year’s Day celebration turned tragic at a Centane village when a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday morning amid an argument over another man’s dress code.

According to Butterworth police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, police arrested a 25-year-old suspect after he allegedly stabbed a 22-year old man to death during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Centane’s Gobe Village.

“It is alleged that the deceased asked why the suspect was wearing a T-shirt and a short trouser.

“The suspect became angry and stabbed the deceased on his upper body.

“The 22-year old man was rushed to Butterworth Hospital with a private car but confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital,” Manatha said.

He said the two neighbours had a quarrel in an open space outside their homesteads, right after celebrating the start of the New Year.

“The incident did not happen at a traditional event or party, it was just at an open space in the village.

“They had just come out of their homes during the lighting of fire crackers.

“We are still investigating what could have really led to this murder because it happened at a time when people were just coming out of their houses to mark the beginning of the New Year.”

Manatha said the two men were suspected to be relatives.

However, he said, the identity of the deceased man is still being withheld until all his relatives are officially informed of his murder.

“It seems the two men were cousins and their homes are not that far away from each other, but because other family members live far off and may not yet be told, we have decided not to name the victim,” he said.

Manatha added that the suspect is due to appear at the Centane Magistrate Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.