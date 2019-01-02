News

Girl, 2, found after kidnap

Private investigator tracks down ‘kidnapper’ to tavern in Kwelera

PREMIUM
By Aretha Linden - 02 January 2019

Toddler Kamvalethu “Kamva” Ncwadi, 2, who was snatched from the doorstep of her home in Southernwood more than two weeks ago, has been reunited with her family.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X