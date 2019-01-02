No arrests yet for murder of anti-fraud investigator Seipati Lechoano
No arrests have been made for the murder of Mangaung anti-fraud officer Seipati Lechoano.
"We are still investigating and following our leads that we unfortunately can't disclose," said Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thandi Mbambo on Wednesday.
Mbambo said earlier that due to the condition of Lechoano’s body, an initial post-mortem could not determine the cause of her death.
She said that police were waiting for feedback from the department of health.
Lechoano was reported missing on December 19. Her body was found on Christmas Eve in the boot of her car in the basement parking lot of the Bram Fischer building in Bloemfontein. The building houses the Mangaung municipality, where she had worked.
Her hands and feet had been bound. At the time, police said she had no visible injuries.
Mangaung metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama previously told TimesLIVE that Lechoano had worked as a secretary in the risk and anti-fraud department. She had recently been promoted to an investigating officer.
Khedama described her as a “good person, very committed and passionate about her work”.