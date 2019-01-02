News

Why China is first class for SA teachers, warts and all

By Prega Govender - 02 January 2019
Image: 123RF/maglara

South Africans are still queueing up to teach English in China despite several incidents of teachers being detained and deported for visa-related violations.

Two international teacher recruitment agencies confirmed they were receiving hundreds of job applications monthly from locals wanting to teach in China.

Jim Althans, director of recruitment for Gold Star TEFL Recruitment, confirmed they received about 120 applications a month, while another agency, Teacherhorizons, said they had hundreds signing up every month for posts in Asia and the Middle East.

Read the full story on Times Select.

Teen back home after Chinese prison ordeal

There were tears of joy at the East London Airport when Tristan-Lee Niemand, who was detained in China for being in the country on the wrong visa, ...
News
10 days ago

She's coming Home! East London Teen freed from China jail

Tristan-Lee Niemand, the Eastern Cape teenager detained in a Chinese jail for a month because of issues around her work permit, will be home for ...
News
15 days ago

Home for Christmas: seven SA English teachers detained in China

Tristan-Lee Niemand and six other South Africans have completed their detention period and are expected to be deported back to the country.
News
15 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X