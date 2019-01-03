3 burn to death as road toll rises to 193
Three people who died when two vehicles burst into flames in a head-on collision between Burgersdorp and Aliwal North on Wednesday joined another 30 who lost their lives on provincial roads between Saturday and Wednesday. The latest fatalities bring the provincial road death toll to 193 since December 1, provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed on Wednesday.
