Mthatha cops record 10 Christmas rapes
Man accused of violating 89-year-old shoots himself before arrest
At least 10 women, among them an 89-year-old, filed rape complaints in and around Mthatha on Christmas Day. Four of the complaints came from Tsolo. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga urged caution saying “criminals and rapists were waiting to prey on unsuspecting victims”.
