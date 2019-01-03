Mthatha cops record 10 Christmas rapes

Man accused of violating 89-year-old shoots himself before arrest

At least 10 women, among them an 89-year-old, filed rape complaints in and around Mthatha on Christmas Day. Four of the complaints came from Tsolo. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga urged caution saying “criminals and rapists were waiting to prey on unsuspecting victims”.