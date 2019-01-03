Stepson arrested for slaying of elderly woman

A Dutywa family was dealt a double blow when a 70-year old woman was allegedly killed by her stepson immediately after a relative’s funeral on Wednesday.

According to Butterworth police spokesperson captain Jackson Manatha , the 42-year-old man stabbed his step-mother after she refused to give him money that had been donated for the funeral by mourners and community members from the village.

Manatha said: “It is alleged that the suspect and the (step-mother) had a misunderstanding over monetary issue on Wednesday evening at Laza Makaka Locality in Nqabarha Village.”

Manatha could not provide details on the full amount of money, however said, the suspect became angry and stabbed the woman in her upper body after she refused to hand him the money.

“She passed away at the scene. A relative of the deceased phoned the Dutywa police and informed them about the murder. The Police rushed to the scene and found the suspect,” Manatha said.

The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a murder charge.

Manatha said: “The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all her relatives are officially informed of her murder.”

Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the murder of an elderly woman.