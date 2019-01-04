Cops target illegal immigrants

Nine men arrested at East London roadblock overseen by minister Cele

Nine allegedly illegal immigrants were arrested during a roadblock overseen by police minister Bheki Cele on the N2 between East London and King William's Town on Thursday. Five Zimbabweans and four Mozambicans will be taken to the home affairs department’s Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, before probably being deported.