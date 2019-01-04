Cops target illegal immigrants
Nine men arrested at East London roadblock overseen by minister Cele
Nine allegedly illegal immigrants were arrested during a roadblock overseen by police minister Bheki Cele on the N2 between East London and King William's Town on Thursday. Five Zimbabweans and four Mozambicans will be taken to the home affairs department’s Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, before probably being deported.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.